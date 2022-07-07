Creator of Yu-Gi-Oh! Kazuki Takahashi Has Died at 60 - News

posted 2 hours ago

The creator of Yu-Gi-Oh! Kazuki Takahashi has died at the age of 60, according to a report from NHK.

Takahashi was found drifting 300 meters off of the coast of Nago City in the Okinawa Prefecture wearing snorkeling equipment.

A firefighter rushed to rescue Takahashi, however, he was later confirmed dead. The Japan Coast Guard is investigating the circumstances of his death. There were no noticeable injuries on his body.

Takahashi was a manga artist and in 1996 created Yi-Gi-Oh, which was published in Weekly Shonen Jump until 2004. Following the success of the manga saw the release of the popular anime, trading card game, and several video games.

The most recent video game in the series was Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. It released in January 2022 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

