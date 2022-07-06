God of War Ragnarok Launches November 9 for PS5 and PS4 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Santa Monica Studio announced God of War Ragnarok will launch for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 9.

View a new cinematic trailer below:

View the official unboxing video of the Collector's and Jötnar Editions below:

Read details on the different editions below:

God of War Ragnarok – Launch Edition Items

When you purchase God of War Ragnarok before launch, you will receive the Kratos Risen Snow Armor and the Atreus Risen Snow Tunic (cosmetic)*.

*God of War Ragnarok Launch Edition, Collector’s Edition, and Jotnar Edition include a voucher code to redeem select God of War Ragnarok digital bonuses. Account for PlayStation Network, and internet connection required for code redemption. Unlock in-game items via story progression.

God of War Ragnarok – Standard Edition

The God of War Ragnarok Standard Edition (digital and physical) comes with the full game for either PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5.

If you purchase the God of War Ragnarok standard edition for PlayStation 4, you can upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for $10 USD (or currency equivalent).

God of War Ragnarok – Digital Deluxe Edition

Included in the God of War Ragnarok Digital Deluxe Edition, you will receive:

Full God of War Ragnarok game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

God of War Ragnarok game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. Kratos Darkdale Armor**

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic) **

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos**

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe**

Official God of War Ragnarok Digital Soundtrack

God of War Ragnarok Digital Soundtrack Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

**Unlock in-game items via story progression.

God of War Ragnarok – Collector’s Edition

As you’ve seen in the above video, the God of War Ragnarok Collector’s Edition comes housed in a beautiful box representing the Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine. This shrine was of the triptychs that Kratos and Atreus came across in God of War (2018), depicting the tale of a powerful seer, the Giant Sorceress called Grpa, who was the first to have a vision of Ragnarok.

Opening the Shrine, you’ll find the following:

Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarok game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.*

God of War Ragnarok game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.* A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included) – The God of War Ragnarok Steelbook Display Case depicts renditions of the Bear and the Wolf.

God of War Ragnarok Steelbook Display Case depicts renditions of the Bear and the Wolf. Two-inches Vanir Twins Carvings – In the same style as Atreus’ wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers from the God of War (2018) Collector’s Edition, the God of War Ragnarok Collector’s Edition completes the set with carvings of the Vanir Twins.

God of War (2018) Collector’s Edition, the God of War Ragnarok Collector’s Edition completes the set with carvings of the Vanir Twins. Dwarven Dice Set – This set comes with a set of dice with a quality wood-like finish in a dice bag with a symbol of Yggdrasil on the outside.

16-inches Mjolnir Replica – A highly detailed replica of Thor’s signature weapon from God of War Ragnarok.

Also included in the Collector’s Edition are the following digital items*:

Kratos Darkdale Armor**

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic) **

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos**

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe**

Official God of War Ragnarok Digital Soundtrack

God of War Ragnarok Digital Soundtrack Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

*Account for PlayStation Network and internet connection required for code redemption.

**Unlock in-game items via story progression.

God of War Ragnarok – Jotnar Edition

The God of War Ragnarok Jotnar Edition is a premium selection of items designed with care by our team here at Santa Monica Studio to be a collector’s set worthy of our amazing fans. You’ve seen it unboxed in the video above, but we’ll also run you through its contents here.

Inside the Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine, you’ll receive:

Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarok game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.*

God of War Ragnarok game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.* 7-inches Vinyl Record with music by Bear McCreary – This includes two tracks from composer Bear McCreary.

The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set – Representing Faye, Kratos, and Atreus respectively, this pin set symbolizes our heroes’ family.

The Legendary Draupnir Ring – A ring from Norse Mythology, the Legendary Draupnir Ring comes in a red cloth bag.

Brok’s Dice Set – This dice set comes with a metallic silver finish with blue detailing. The dice bag features the Huldra Brothers’ brand.

Yggdrasil Cloth Map – This cloth map shows each of the Nine Realms within the branches and roots of Yggdrasil.

A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included)

Two-inches Vanir Twins Carvings

16-inches Mjolnir Replica

Also included in the Jotnar Edition are the following digital items*:

Kratos Darkdale Armor**

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic) **

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos**

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe**

Official God of War Ragnarok Digital Soundtrack

God of War Ragnarok Digital Soundtrack Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

We hope you’ve enjoyed this look into the different editions of God of War Ragnarok that will be available for pre-order starting July 15, 2022 at 10:00 am Local Time (10am Eastern Time for North America).

*God of War Ragnarok Launch Edition, Collector’s Edition, and Jotnar Edition include a voucher code to redeem select God of War Ragnarok digital bonuses. Account for PlayStation Network, and internet connection required for code redemption.

**Unlock in-game items via story progression.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

