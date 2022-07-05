Ubisoft Forward Featuring Multiple Games Set for September 10 - News

/ 328 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Ubisoft announced it will host a Ubisoft Forward on September 10 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET. It will feature updates and news on multiple games and projects from Ubisoft.

The Ubisoft Forward will be broadcast on YouTube, Twitch, and the official Ubisoft website. It will be available in multiple language, as well as having accessibility options.

Ubisoft also announced it will host a Ubisoft Forward focused on Skull and Bones on July 7 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET. It can be watched on YouTube and Twitch. It will feature an in-depth look of the upcoming open-world multiplayer pirate game with the worldwide gameplay reveal. The game is "inspired by the Indian Ocean during the Golden Age of Piracy."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles