Skull and Bones Ubisoft Forward Set for July 7

Publisher Ubisoft and developer Ubisoft Singapore announced it will host a Ubisoft Forward focused on Skull and Bones. It will take place on July 7 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET and can be watched on YouTube and Twitch.

The Ubisoft Forward will feature an in-depth look of the upcoming open-world multiplayer pirate game with the worldwide gameplay reveal. The game is "inspired by the Indian Ocean during the Golden Age of Piracy."

There will also be a pre-show that starts 15 minutes earlier that will be "full of surprises."

Ubisoft CFO Frédérick Duguet recently stated the game will release from October 2022 to March 2023. Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia discovered on the backend of the Xbox Store noticed the game had a release date of November 8, 2022.

