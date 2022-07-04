Aksys Games Announces Inescapable for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Aksys Games and developer Dreamloop Games have announced Inescapable for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

"We’ve spent the last few years honing our skills and storing up a lot of creative energy for Inescapable," said Dreamloop founder and CEO Joni Lappalainen. "Now, with Inescapable in development, we’re taking the first steps toward showing the world that we make great games with heart and teeth."

Inescapable is a social thriller set in a tropical island resort. The player will take on the role of Harrison, one of 11 contestants who have been kidnapped and forced to participate in a twisted reality TV show. At the end of their stay, the contestants will receive $500,000. There’s just one catch—on the island there are no rules, and no escape.

Inescapable‘s story explores human nature and how far people will go for social clout, wealth, and their own desires—and how much further they might be willing to go when they have permission to ignore the rules.

Inescapable will mark Dreamloop’s second collaboration with Aksys after the two companies previously partnered to publish critically-acclaimed shooter Stardust Galaxy Warriors: Stellar Climax for Switch in 2018. In the intervening years, Dreamloop has worked on a number of projects as a technical partner, including bringing Neon Giant’s The Ascent to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Bloober Team‘s Layers of Fear 2 to Switch, and porting both Unfold Games’ Darq and Sunwolf’s Imp of the Sun for all five console platforms.

Despite Dreamloop’s emphasis on technical skill and platform expertise in client work, the studio has maintained a full roster of creatives across all key disciplines since 2015. Their hiatus from releasing own-IP projects has only served to sharpen and refine their ideas for future games and build a back-catalog of ambitious IPs for later development.

