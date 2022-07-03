Deus Ex and Guardians of the Galaxy Narrative Director Joins BioWare - News

/ 226 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Mary DeMarle announced in a post on her LinkedIn profile that she has left Eidos Montreal and has joined BioWare as a Senior Narrative Director.

She spent 15 years working at Eidos Montreal and helped create the story for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy as the Executive Narrative Director, as well as overseeing the story for the Deus Ex Franchise including Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.

It isn't known what DeMarle will be working on at BioWare, however, we do know the studio is developing Dragon Age: Dreadwolf and a new entry in the Mass Effect series.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles