Sea of Stars Delayed to 2023 - News

/ 212 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sabotage Studio announced the turn-based RPG, Sea of Stars, has been delayed from Holiday 2022 to 2023. The game is in development for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

"As we are closing in on a very big milestone the road to launch becomes clearer, and we find ourselves here with a large body of text and our logos at the bottom," said Sabotage Studio via Twitter. "Keeping in mind our two main priorities—quality of life for our team and quality of the finished game—we can now confirm that Sea of Stars will be released in 2023.

"We understand waiting is a big ask, and want to sincerely thank our community for the overwhelming support and positive vibes. In the meantime, we are looking at options to get a playable slice out to everyone this year."

Sea of Stars will release in 2023 pic.twitter.com/S7U71G1oWh — Sea of Stars (@seaofstarsgame) June 30, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles