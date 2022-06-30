Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Tops the Japan Charts, PS5 Barely Outsells Xbox Series X|S - Sales

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 20,964 units, according to Famitsu for the week June 26, 2022.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) remained in second place with sales of 19,255 units, while Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (NS) dropped from first to third place with sales of 10,663 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up from fifth to fourth place with sales of 9,261 units and Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) is down one spot to fifth place with sales of 8,239 units.

Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS) dropped from third to sixth place with sales of 7,688 units. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is up one spot to seventh place with 7,437 units sold. Minecraft (NS) dropped two spots to eighth place with sales of 7,095 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) re-entered the top 10 in ninth place with sales of 4,621 units. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 4,449 units.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 56,549 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 9,181 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 8,915 units, the 3DS sold 141 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 17 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Nintendo, 06/24/22) – 97,538 (New) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 19,255 (512,3010) [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 06/09/22) – 10,663 (122,512) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,261 (4,691,651) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 8,239 (777,810) [NSW] Mario Strikers: Battle League (Nintendo, 06/10/22) – 7,688 (52,863) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 7,437 (3,188,728) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,095 (2,684,472) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,621 (7,272,811) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,449 (4,909,639)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch OLED Model – 28,267 (1,927,423) Switch – 19,089 (18,418,847) Switch Lite – 9,193 (4,771,088) PlayStation 5 – 7,257 (1,459,052) Xbox Series X – 4,881 (113,864) Xbox Series S – 4,034 (134,110) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,924 (244,132) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 141 (1,187,199) PlayStation 4 – 17 (7,819,718)

