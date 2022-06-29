PlayStation Plus Games for July 2022 Announced - News

/ 111 Views

by, posted 11 minutes ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment following a leak on the PlayStation Blog has revealed the PlayStation Plus games for July 2022, which will be available from Tuesday, July 5 to Monday, August 1.

The PlayStation Plus games for July 2022 are Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon.

This is the first month of free games since the relaunch of PlayStation Plus. The games are available for the base tier in the service - PlayStation Plus Essential.

Check out the latest information below:

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time | PS4/PS5

An all-new Crash adventure awaits! Dr. Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse. Wield four powerful guardians of space and time that give Crash and Coco the power to bend the rules of reality and conquer dangerous obstacles in exciting new ways. And you’ll not only play as the wumping, jumping, marsupial duo: experience things from different perspectives with the one and only Dr. Neo Cortex. Play as Crash, Coco, Tawna, Dingodile, or Dr. Neo Cortex and battle bosses such as N. Gin, Louise, Nitrus Brio, and Nefarious Tropy.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan | PS4

In this branching, cinematic horror game from the creator of Until Dawn and The Quarry, five friends set sail on a holiday diving trip that soon changes into something much more sinister. All playable characters can live or die, with the choices you make deciding their fate. Experience your terrifying story alone, with a friend online* or go for safety in numbers with up to five players offline.

Arcadegeddon | PS4/PS5

Gilly, the owner of a local arcade, is trying to save his business from a faceless mega-corporation, Fun Fun Co. …and what better way to stick it to the man than with a brand-spanking-new super game. Unfortunately, the corp gets wind of Gilly’s plan and launches a cyberattack, injecting a virus into the game. Now it’s up to you to rise up and save both the game and the last remaining local arcade in this ever-evolving co-op multiplayer shooter. Offering a mix of PvE and PvP gameplay, you and up to 3 friends online* to explore multiple biomes, compete in mini games, find hidden chests, and battle a crazy cast of enemies and bosses.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles