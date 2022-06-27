PlayStation Plus Games for July 2022 Reportedly Leaked - News

posted 4 hours ago

The PlayStation Plus games for July 2022 have reportedly leaked online by Dealabs who has revealed the PlayStation Plus games ahead of the official announcement. Dealabs has accurately leaked the PlayStation Plus lineup in multiple previous months.

The July 2022 PlayStation Plus games, according to the leak, will be Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon.

This is the first month of free games since the relaunch of PlayStation Plus. The games are available for the base tier in the service - PlayStation Plus Essential.

The PlayStation Plus games for June 2022 are available until Monday, July. The list of games include God of War (2018), Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

