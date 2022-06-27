Switch Tops 109M Units, XS Outsells PS5 - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for June 12-18 - Sales

/ 1,751 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 272,639 units sold for the week ending June 18, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 109.25 million units lifetime.

The Xbox Series X|S sold 142,375 units to bring their lifetime sales to 15.37 million units. The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 126,870 units to bring its lifetime sales to 20.46 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by over 60,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by nearly 58,000 units. PS4 sold 187,192 units for the week ending June 20, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 84,844 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 8,873 units, and the Xbox One sold 490 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 58,967 units (-17.8%), while the PlayStation 5 is down by 63,246 (-33.3%) and the Xbox Series X|S is down 24,671 units (-14.8%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 26,124 units (-74.7%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 15,000 units (-96.8%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 7,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 18,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 2,000 units.

2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 7.37 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 3.55 million units, and the PlayStation 5 has sold 3.48 million units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 272,639 ( 109,254,783 ) Xbox Series X|S - 142,375 ( 15,371,011 ) PlayStation 5 - 126,870 ( 20,457,868 ) PlayStation 4 - 8,873 ( 116,930,468 ) Xbox One - 490 ( 50,529,639 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 104,084 Xbox Series X|S - 76,361 PlayStation 5 - 43,672 PlayStation 4 - 5,803 Xbox One - 401

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 80,083 PlayStation 5- 55,698

Xbox Series X|S - 40,884

PlayStation 4 - 2,833 Xbox One - 76 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 75,585 PlayStation 5 - 23,177 Xbox Series X|S - 20,321 PlayStation 4 - 143 Xbox One - 8

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 12,887 Xbox Series X|S - 4,809 PlayStation 5 - 4,323

PlayStation 4 - 94 Xbox One - 5 VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals. This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles