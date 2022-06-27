505 Games Acquires Publisher D3 Go! - News

505 Games parent company Digital Bros. announced it has acquired the mobile games publisher D3 Go! from Bandai Namco and D3 Publisher.

D3 Go! is based in Encino, California and has published the Puzzle Quest games, and more. The acquisition includes full ownership of the Puzzle Quest franchise.

"D3 Go! has done a brilliant job bringing some of the biggest Puzzle Quest titles to market, and it was a natural fit for us to welcome them into the 505 Games family, building on our library of owned IP," said 505 Games free-to-play head Clive Robert.

"This acquisition marks the second for us in only two years as we continue our dedication to growing the free-to-play business unit and bringing to gamers the best there is to offer—from original games, to powerhouse licenses, and beyond."

The team at D3 Go! will join 505 Games at its Calabasas, California studio.

