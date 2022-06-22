DreadOut 2 Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One in July - News

Publisher Digerati and developer Digital Happiness announced the third person action adventure survival horror game, DreadOut 2, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on July 15, and for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on July 20 for $19.99 / €19.99.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

DreadOut 2 is a third-person horror adventure that draws inspiration from Indonesian folklore and urban legend. Play as Linda Meillinda, a high school student with a supernatural power—the ability to sense and see ghosts. With the aid of her trusty smartphone, Linda must hunt the nightmarish spirits and dark forces that threaten not only her hometown, but all of mankind.

This spine-chilling sequel expands on the cult hit original with all-new melee combat and a greater emphasis on exploration, making DreadOut 2 another compelling and terrifying addition to the horror genre.

Key Features:

Banish Them All! – Hunt and defeat intangible ghosts with Linda’s smartphone camera, or use melee weapons and projectiles against physical ghosts.

– Hunt and defeat intangible ghosts with Linda’s smartphone camera, or use melee weapons and projectiles against physical ghosts. A World of Dread – Explore Linda’s hometown and beyond, talk to residents (alive and dead!), complete side-quests, and delve deeper into DreadOut lore.

– Explore Linda’s hometown and beyond, talk to residents (alive and dead!), complete side-quests, and delve deeper into DreadOut lore. Discover Ghosts and Urban Legends – Search out spirits and uncover local myths to complete the Ghostpedia app on Linda’s smartphone.

– Search out spirits and uncover local myths to complete the Ghostpedia app on Linda’s smartphone. Terrifying Boss Spirits – Keep your nerve as you battle the supernatural realm’s most hostile ghosts, including the chilling Kuntilanak, and horrifying Gore Surgeon.

