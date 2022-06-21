Xbox Controllers are Facing Shortages, Confirms Microsoft - News

posted 1 hour ago

There are no Xbox controllers available in stock in the UK at multiple retailers, including GAME, Smyths, Argos, Currys, and the official Microsoft Store. The Xbox Design Lab is still taking orders as they aim to have the controllers shipped within 28 days of the order being placed.

A Microsoft spokesperson has confirmed to VideoGamesChronicles that there are shortages with Xbox controllers.

"We know it may be hard finding Xbox Wireless Controllers right now due to supply disruptions," said the Microsoft spokesperson. "We’re working as fast as possible with our manufacturing and retail partners to improve this. Please check with your local retailer for availability."

VideoGamesChronicles reports stock for the Xbox controllers appear to be better in the US as they are in stock at Best Buy and the Microsoft Store.

