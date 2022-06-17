Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 Development Has Already Started - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 908 Views
Square Enix yesterday announced the second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake will be called Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and will launch next Winter for the PlayStation 5. Also confirmed is the remakes of Final Fantasy VII will be a trilogy.
Final Fantasy VII Remake creative director Tetsuya Nomura has revealed the third installment in the trilogy is already in development.
"The development of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has been progressing rapidly since we adopted a new development structure," said Nomura. "A title of this scale in which everything is interconnected even before production began is truly rare.
"In fact, some development has already begun on the third title. I myself have started on the development and am working towards the completion of the series."
It was also announced Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will launch for PC via Steam today, June 17. It is also compatible with Steam Deck.
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade first released for the PlayStation 5 in June 2021 and for PC via Epic Games Store in December 2021.
Surprised if it wasn't. If you are planning to do a trilogy of games, then you need to plan out the story structure correctly. Story boarding should be well on the way and I doubt with this sort of game's gameplay will differ much from one game to the next.
Nice, so hopefully by 2025/26 the trilogy will be all set on PS5.
Hopefully. I plan to get a PS5 for FF16 and Granblue Fantasy Relink. I want the inevitable “complete edition” of FF7 when that comes out. So that’s when I’ll make my purchase for that game.
I’ve never played FF7 either so I’m excited to when that time comes.
Seems a bit optimistic to me. It sounds like part 2 is going to be released in winter 2023/2024, which could be roughly 3.5 years since part 1. Another 3.5 years from that would be something like summer 2027. If there's no cross-generational leap again, it might be faster to develop part 3, so something like 2026 sounds plausible, but 2025 or winter 2025/2056? That sounds a bit tight to me, although not entirely outside of the realm of possibility.
Of course I hope you're right.