Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 Development Has Already Started

Square Enix yesterday announced the second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake will be called Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and will launch next Winter for the PlayStation 5. Also confirmed is the remakes of Final Fantasy VII will be a trilogy.

Final Fantasy VII Remake creative director Tetsuya Nomura has revealed the third installment in the trilogy is already in development.

"The development of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has been progressing rapidly since we adopted a new development structure," said Nomura. "A title of this scale in which everything is interconnected even before production began is truly rare.

"In fact, some development has already begun on the third title. I myself have started on the development and am working towards the completion of the series."

It was also announced Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will launch for PC via Steam today, June 17. It is also compatible with Steam Deck.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade first released for the PlayStation 5 in June 2021 and for PC via Epic Games Store in December 2021.

