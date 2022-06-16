Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 Launches Next Winter for PS5, Confirmed to be a Trilogy - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 521 Views
Square Enix to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII announced the second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake will be called Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The game will launch next Winter for the PlayStation 5. Next Winter likely means December 2023 to March 2024.
Also confirmed in the announcement trailer is the remakes of Final Fantasy VII will be a trilogy.
View the announcement trailer below:
"As revealed on the broadcast, there are currently four Final Fantasy VII projects being developed in parallel," said Final Fantasy VII Rebirth creative director Tetsuya Nomura via Twitter. "Although each of the four titles plays a different role, they are all connected through the high-quality depictions of Final Fantasy VII’s world and characters.
"As someone who was involved with the development of each and every one of the original titles, I deeply understand the vision and thoughts behind each project, and I am actively involved in the development process of all four titles."
He added that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has been designed for anyone to enjoy. Whether they know the original game or not.
"Cloud and his friends embark on a new journey in this game, and I believe that the scenes that they witness after leaving Midgar will give players a fresh, new experience."
Director Naoki Hamaguchi added, "I am overjoyed that we are able to announce Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and I feel a strong sense of duty to deliver the ultimate Final Fantasy VII experience to all the fans eagerly awaiting this game. The development has already entered full production and the team is highly motivated in putting everything together on the project and working to create a finished game.
"The Final Fantasy VII remake project will be a three-part trilogy, but Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is much more than just one installment in the series. We are developing it with all of the passion and dedication needed to create an original game and plan to deliver the ultimate gameplay and world building experience. Trust me, it will be worth the wait!"
Series Producer Yoshinori Kitase added, "We have officially announced that the second title Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be released next winter, approximately three years after the original Final Fantasy VII Remake released in April 2020. Three years may feel like a long time for all the fans who are eagerly awaiting the next game, but we want to offer the best experience possible and reassure everyone that development is proceeding at an astonishingly fast pace for such a large-scale HD title.
"Making the middle part of a trilogy has its own challenges, but there are plenty of classic second installments in the world of film that are defined by stunning story twists and deeper explorations of their characters. Often these second installments become a favorite amongst the fans. In the same vein, we are aiming to make Final Fantasy VII Rebirth an even more gripping and memorable experience than Final Fantasy VII Remake, so please wait a little longer while we finish up."
YYYEEEESSSS!!!!
My body is ready!
FF7 remake was my own personal GOTY when it launched in early 2020 and for me (as well as RE7.) has become the standard as what we as gamers should expect of a proper from the ground up remake of a classic and pivotal game in gaming history.
Really hope the team are able to deliver the same magic that make the first installment such an amazing experience and if there are any out there that haven't had the fortune of playing the first installment go out and do so now!
-ON CLOUD 9 NINJA APPROVED-
I'm far far more excited for this than for FF XVI so knowing this is coming out before FF XVI is a pleasant surprise. It also means part 3 is likely to come out before the end of current generation, 2026 or 2027, which is pretty good, as I was afraid this trilogy would need over a decade to be finished
Edit: Reading the comments seems like I misunderstood next winter as the winter coming this December. Ok, that's sad, but still nice we got a released window
For those wondering. Next Winter likely means December 2023 to March 2024. As Crisis Core is said to launch this winter or likely December 2022 to March 2023.
But series producer Yoshinori Kitase said "Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be released next winter, approximately three years after the original Final Fantasy VII Remake released in April 2020," so wouldn't that mean around April 2023 or some months later and not in 2024?
Well they said "This winter" first. So the "this winter" would be 2022 -> 2023.
So you'd have to go to "next winter" which can't be "this". So it would have to be 2023->2024.
But I see what you mean. That is interesting wording. I wonder if they got the translation wrong?
So, both this and FF16 next year. That's honestly quite surprising, but in a good way. This immediately jumped very high in my most anticipated games list.
I'm confused, by next winter, we are talking about 2023 or the coming winter 2022?
In both cases this is amazing but Winter 2022 would be dope :)
(In French we usually say "next winter" for the winter after the one coming and we say "this winter" for the one that is coming (2022 for instance)... Which is one I'm not so sure :))
I assume winter 2023 (December 2023-March 2024), the Crisis Core trailer showed "Coming this winter" (December 2022-March 2023) and Rebirth showed "next winter. I was kind of confused what they meant as well.
If "this winter" is this winter. When is "next winter"? Feels like an ACT question.
PS5 only is exciting. First ps5 only third party game?
Means they can cut all the chains the bind and really let loose.
Final fantasy goodness. I cant wait to see more, remake looks amazing in ps5 i am sure this will look superb in ps5 only.
So to get this right, the PS1 game was released as one game but now they want to split it out the remake into three games? $$$$
You found out today they are spliting it?