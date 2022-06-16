Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 Launches Next Winter for PS5, Confirmed to be a Trilogy - News

Square Enix to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII announced the second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake will be called Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The game will launch next Winter for the PlayStation 5. Next Winter likely means December 2023 to March 2024.

Also confirmed in the announcement trailer is the remakes of Final Fantasy VII will be a trilogy.

View the announcement trailer below:

"As revealed on the broadcast, there are currently four Final Fantasy VII projects being developed in parallel," said Final Fantasy VII Rebirth creative director Tetsuya Nomura via Twitter. "Although each of the four titles plays a different role, they are all connected through the high-quality depictions of Final Fantasy VII’s world and characters.

"As someone who was involved with the development of each and every one of the original titles, I deeply understand the vision and thoughts behind each project, and I am actively involved in the development process of all four titles."

He added that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has been designed for anyone to enjoy. Whether they know the original game or not.

"Cloud and his friends embark on a new journey in this game, and I believe that the scenes that they witness after leaving Midgar will give players a fresh, new experience."

Director Naoki Hamaguchi added, "I am overjoyed that we are able to announce Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and I feel a strong sense of duty to deliver the ultimate Final Fantasy VII experience to all the fans eagerly awaiting this game. The development has already entered full production and the team is highly motivated in putting everything together on the project and working to create a finished game.

"The Final Fantasy VII remake project will be a three-part trilogy, but Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is much more than just one installment in the series. We are developing it with all of the passion and dedication needed to create an original game and plan to deliver the ultimate gameplay and world building experience. Trust me, it will be worth the wait!"

Series Producer Yoshinori Kitase added, "We have officially announced that the second title Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be released next winter, approximately three years after the original Final Fantasy VII Remake released in April 2020. Three years may feel like a long time for all the fans who are eagerly awaiting the next game, but we want to offer the best experience possible and reassure everyone that development is proceeding at an astonishingly fast pace for such a large-scale HD title.

"Making the middle part of a trilogy has its own challenges, but there are plenty of classic second installments in the world of film that are defined by stunning story twists and deeper explorations of their characters. Often these second installments become a favorite amongst the fans. In the same vein, we are aiming to make Final Fantasy VII Rebirth an even more gripping and memorable experience than Final Fantasy VII Remake, so please wait a little longer while we finish up."

