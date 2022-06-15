Redfall Campaign Progress in Co-op is Tied to the Host - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Arkane Studios Austin during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase over the weekend released the first gameplay video for the open-world cooperative first-person shooter, Redfall.

The developer's game designer Harvey Smith in a new interview with IGN has shared some new details on the game saying progress for the campaign is tied to the host. This means those playing in co-op who are not the host won't be making progress in their own campaigns.

"Whoever hosts the session, initiates the session, their progress is persistent for them, but other people it's not," he said. "Your character progress is. Like any weapons you find, any levels you gain, all of that is persistent.

"But in terms of what missions you've unlocked and such, the host, their progression matters. If you sign on with your friend and they are halfway through the game and you play the second half of the game with them, and you need to go back and you want to play on your own, you'll be starting at the beginning of the campaign with a character."

He added, "When we started talking about that and working on it, we imagined a scenario where every mission you played, we checkbox that, you got credit for that, like you've done that one.

"But then you end up with this weird problem where like...I've been playing with you but now I'm going to play on my own, so I start playing through the campaign, but then I start hitting missions that I've already done, so for the flow of things you want to have to redo those.

"The story would be very confusing if you got to mission eight and it said 'skip this one because you’ve already done it or whatever.' So we just decided to like, you know, your hero and your gear and your experience points, that stuff is always persistent, but your mission flow is persistent if you're the host."

Redfall will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC in the first half of 2023.

