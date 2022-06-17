PS5 vs PS4 Sales Comparison - May 2022 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 577 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.
PS5 Vs. PS4 Worldwide:
Gap change in latest month: 138,336 - PS4
Gap change over last 12 months: 3,191,508 - PS4
Total Lead: 2,649,310 - PS4
PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 20,003,979
PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 22,653,289
May 2022 is the 19th month the PlayStation 5 has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 4 when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 5 by 138,336 units.
In the last 12 months, the PS4 has outsold the PS5 by 3.19 million units. The PS4 is currently ahead of the PS5 by 2.65 million units.
The PS5 has sold 20.00 million units in 19 months, while the PS4 sold 22.65 million units. Month 19 for the PS5 is May 2022 and for the PS4 is May 2015.
The PS4 crossed 30 million units in month 25, 40 million units in month 31, and 50 million in month 38. The PS4 has sold 116.90 million units to date.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
PS5 being 2.6m behind PS4 is quite startling when you compare it to the Series being 2.8m ahead of the XBO for the same time period. It just shows how great the delta was between PS4 and XBO (over 10.6m gap) as this time the gap is about 5.1m. I know people will go on about chip shortage but it also highlights the adoption of Series is much stronger than last gen.
Series is making up for any shortcomings in PS5 supply (when you look at overall combined totals). Last gen (around this time) it was a combined total of 34.7m between PS4/XBO. This gen it is 34.9m combined for PS5/Series. No doubt if supply was there for PS5 (and SX) then the numbers would be even higher but at least people should not overlook XB for helping to keep the total sales above last gen.
you're really downplaying the difference in chip shortage. MS would have sold roughly the same while Sony would have 10m more probably with ample chips available. To brush off the shortage in one sentence and then try to equate the two of them in another is dishonest.