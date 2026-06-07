Switch 2 Version of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Boosts Game to 4th on UK Retail Charts - Sales

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007 First Light has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending June 6, 2026.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight remained in second place, while Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is one spot to third place.

The release of the Nintendo Switch 2 version boosted Final Fantasy VII Rebirth up to fourth place. Nearly 100 percent of retail sales were on Switch 2.

Gothic Remake debuted in 23rd place.

Mortal Kombat X is up three spots to fifth place, Pokémon Pokopia is down one spot to sixth place, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is up two spots to seventh place. Resident Evil Requiem fell five spots to eighth place and Mario Kart World is down two spots to ninth place. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon re-entered the charts in 10th place.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

007 First Light LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Mortal Kombat X Pokémon Pokopia Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Resident Evil Requiem Mario Kart World Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Previous week - Week 22, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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