Momotaro Dentetsu Series Sales Top 20 Million Units - Sales

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by, posted 13 hours ago

Konami announced the Momotaro Dentetsu series has sold over 20 million units as of March 2026.

The first entry in the series released for Famicom in 1998. The most recent entry, Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen, launched for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch in Japan in 2025.

"Konami is pleased to announce that the cumulative sales of the Momotaro Dentetsu series have surpassed 20 million copies," reads the press release via Google Translate.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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