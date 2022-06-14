S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Launches in 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

Ukraine-based developer GSC Game World during the Xbox Games Extended Showcase released a new trailer for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl and a new developer diary about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

View the Enter the Zone trailer below:

"The Zone reveals a whole new world!" reads the description to the trailer. "We can stick with the old one, fearing change… but tell me, do you want our descendants to remember us as cowards? Or those who dared to venture forward to a new, better humanity? Despite the threats that veil the journey from the ordinary world we used to call 'homе' to the unknown. Would we dare to pursue the comprehension of human nature that shapes under the prism of a new reality? However, we are already on this path. The path to the Heart of Chornobyl itself!"

View the developer diary below:

"War changes everything: desires, expectations, the pace of life and mindset, and even what’s waking you up in the morning," reads the description to the developer diary. "Splits the life into 'before' and 'after.' It makes you get used to a new reality without true safety, even at home. Some Ukrainians are forced to leave their homeland. Others have devoted themselves to volunteering or defending the country with arms.

"GSC Game World is a Ukrainian company, so our story is alike. Everyone is in their place and helps Ukraine to win. And at the same time, we are working hard on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which development became even more momentous and symbolic. Although, it was impossible to imagine that it could be “even more” before.

"It's been 111 days since war broke into the home of every Ukrainian. It’s still here, reaping the harvest of crime and grief. And still, we are fighting back with the belief of victory.

"Helping Ukraine is a good deed that everyone can be a part of. We are sincerely grateful to those who have already contributed and encourage those who have the ability to help Ukraine through the fundraising platform launched by the President of Ukraine initiative: https://u24.gov.ua/."

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in 2023.

