The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Launches in 2023 for PS5, XS, PS4, X1, PC, and Game Pass - News

/ 574 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Gun Interactive and developer Sumo Nottingham announced the multiplayer horror game, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass in 2023.

"The community asked, and we’re thrilled to answer that our partners at Sumo were able to create a plan to bring The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms in a way that preserves the gameplay and visual tone of the title while giving players what they have been asking for," said Gun Interactive executive producer Ismael Vicens. "It was important to us to enable every fan of the franchise to experience our vision for the game."

Gun Interactive director of communications Daniel Nixon added, "Since the reveal, one of the main questions we’ve received has been ‘when will we see gameplay footage?“We’re fortunate to be able to celebrate this news alongside the gameplay our community has been anxious to see and bring them further details on when they can expect to get their hands on the game to experience it for themselves. We hope that fans are as excited for the uncut trailer of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre as we are to show it to them."

View a new trailer of the game below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles