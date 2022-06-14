Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief Launches in October for Switch, PS4, and PC - News

/ 163 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher NIS America and developer Acquire announced Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief will launch for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam in North America on October 11 and in Europe October 14.

View a new gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

On the streets of Mikado, only the tough survive. For one man, a heist gone wrong would change his life forever.

Set during the Edo period of Japan, Kamiwaza stars amateur thief Ebizo, who aspires to steal from the rich and give to the poor. During his first stint, however, he and his mentor, Ainosuke, witness their own men take the lives of innocent civilians. Disillusioned by the horrific display of violence, Ainosuke advises Ebizo to escape with the only survivor—a lone girl.

A decade later, Ebizo has held fast to his morals, living an honest and fulfilling life with Suzuna, the young girl he took in as his own daughter. But the illusion of security is shattered once Suzuna falls ill. In order to buy the medicine she desperately needs, Ebizo is faced with a heavy financial burden. Conflicted, Ebizo is forced to return to the underbelly of Mikado, but vows only to steal for the sake of those less fortunate.

Will you walk the path of honor, even as a thief? The choice is yours to make.

Key Features:

History in the Making – Your decisions as a thief will determine your future with multiple branching storylines.

– Your decisions as a thief will determine your future with multiple branching storylines. Fancy Footwork – Avoid enemy detection with stealthy action gameplay and build up your reputation!

– Avoid enemy detection with stealthy action gameplay and build up your reputation! Family First – What lengths would you go to for those you hold dear? Familial bonds will be put to the test in this uniquely heartwarming tale.

Other Features:

Experience the remastered edition of the original PlayStation 2 title for the first time in the west.

the remastered edition of the original PlayStation 2 title for the first time in the west. Enjoy a flexible approach to stealth with unique gameplay that allows you to steal everything in sight and slip by enemies unnoticed.

Use your finest evasive maneuvers to avoid enemy detection, and don’t be afraid to get creative with your strategies.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles