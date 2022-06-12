Call of Duty Developer Infinity Ward Hiring for an Open-World RPG - News

posted 1 hour ago

The Activision Blizzard studio, Infinity Ward, best known for its work on the Call of Duty franchise, in a job listing for a Narrative Director has hinted that it is working on an open-world RPG.

"The ideal candidate will have proven experience working on non-linear narratives in open world games and directing cinematics in AAA quality titles," reads the job listing.

The job listing adds, "Your role is to provide the best narrative and cinematic experience in an open world RPG."

An open-world RPG is something Infinity Ward has never worked on as they have only ever developed Call of Duty games dating back to the original in 2003 and up to this year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

