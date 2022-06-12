It Appears S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Has Been Delayed to 2023 - News

Ukraine-based developer GSC Game World at the beginning of March paused development on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The studio has been focused helping its employees and their families to survive.

Some of the development team moved to the Czech Republic, where GSC Game World is applying for a business license. The leadership has chosen Prague to set up its new studio.

With development on the game being delayed it appears the release for the game has slipped from December 8, 2022 to sometime in the first half of 2023.

The Xbox Wire post summarizing what went down at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase provided an image that shows the games coming to Xbox and PC in 2022 and in the first half of 2023.

The image lists S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl under the 2023 release window.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is in development Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

