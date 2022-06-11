The Entropy Centre Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Playstack and developer Stubby Games during GamesRadar's Future Games Show announced time manipulation puzzle game, The Entropy Centre, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch later this year.

"The Entropy Centre isn’t pulling any punches," said Stubby Games founder Daniel Stubbington. "This is the game that I’ve wanted to craft for a long time and I can’t wait to see players delve into this crazy time-manipulating world that I’ve created."

Playstack chief executive Harvey Elliott added, "The Entropy Centre is a brilliant example of what we are looking for—it’s an extraordinarily smart, satisfying, and witty puzzle game that is resonating with fans. We are feeling great about its response so far and have big plans for the coming months to maximize its success."

Deviously challenging with razor-sharp wit, The Entropy Centre is a time manipulation game built around a unique puzzle mechanic that allows players to think in reverse and overcome seemingly impossible obstacles.

Players join the game’s protagonist, Aria, as she awakens inside the bowels of a colossal space station—The Entropy Centre—in near-orbit of Earth. Two immediate problems face her: Earth has been set ablaze from an extinction-level event, and The Entropy Centre itself appears abandoned and on the brink of imminent collapse.

With the aid of ASTRA—a talking gun capable of moving objects backwards in time—Aria can restore the facility’s collapsed bridges, reassemble destroyed pathways, and overcome ingeniously complex puzzles to progress to the core of The Entropy Centre in the hope of surviving this seemingly doomed space station and, somehow, finding a way home.

The truth behind The Entropy Centre’s imminent collapse, and the Earth’s demise, can be found at the heart of this sprawling facility. But will Aria accept the unfortunate truth that awaits her?

