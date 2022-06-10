Ground Divers! Announced for Switch - News

Publisher Arc System Works and developer Studio Tsuruhashi have announced Ground Divers! for the Nintendo Switch via eShop. It will launch on June 30.

The slapstick, discovery game from the small team Studio Tsuruhashi! Dig up the “Secret of the Rare Matter” never before explored by mankind!

Key Features:

Guide Tsuruhashi to the deepest depths and get the Rare Matter!

The enemy has you in their sights! You can’t just dig to protect yourself!

Build and modify Pit relay stations! Dig strategically!

Pits have lots of useful functions! How will you use them?

CHEER Energy drives Tsuruhashi!

Smart usage of energy is the key to success!

Gather CHEER and unleash your powerful special attack!

Upgrade Tsuruhashi using materials obtained from mining!

Liven up your home base!

