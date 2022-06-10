Aliens: Fireteam Elite Pathogen Expansion Launches August 30 - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Cold Iron Studios have announced the Pathogen expansion for Aliens: Fireteam Elite will launch on August 30.

View the world premiere trailer of the expansion below:

Here is an overview of the expansion:

The Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Pathogen DLC has arrived! Continue the AFE story with new environments, maps, cosmetics and a campaign that puts the crew of the Endeavor into their most perilous mission yet.



A mysterious pathogen has evolved in the wilds of planet LV-895 and not even Xenomorphs are safe from its ravages. The crew of the Endeavor must venture into uncharted lands and face terrifying new enemies if they hope to discover the source of this mysterious new threat.

New Enemies

The mysterious pathogen is mutating Xenomorphs and local wildlife on planet LV-895. It’s up to you and your fireteam to battle through a slew of mutated enemies and eliminate the source of the corruption.

New Maps

The Pathogen expansion brings all new environments, maps, weapons, and more to the AFE experience. Explore Engineer ruins around the mystery of the infection, delve deep into enemy hives, and avoid the deadly hazards around each corner. Do you have what it takes to survive?

Included in this Expansion

The all new Pathogen campaign, complete with three new missions

Eight new weapons, two for each weapon type

One new perk for each Class Kit

26 new weapon attachments

Two new outfits (for all seven Class Kits)

Six head accessories

21 new weapon colors

Nine decals

10 new emotes

Note: Some of this content must be earned through the game and won’t immediately be granted upon purchase.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is available now for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

