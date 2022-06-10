Homeworld 3 Delayed to First Half of 2023 - News

/ 184 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Gearbox Publishing and developer Blackbird Interactive announced Homeworld 3 has been delayed from Q4 2022 to the first half of 2023. The game is in development for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

"We are moving the launch of Homeworld 3 into the first half of 2023," reads a tweet from the official Homeworld Twitter account

"Delivering Homeworld 3 at the highest quality is the top priority for Gearbox Publishing and Blackbird Interactive because we recognize the special place this series holds in the hearts of players. This passion from players fuels the work and the additional time will allow us to make good on our commitment to quality in a healthy and sustainable way for all those involved.

"Blackbird Interactive is building the Homeworld game that players have always dreamed of and we are excited to share the deepest look yet at Homeworld 3 during Gamescom later this summer.

"We thank you all for your continued support."

An update on the launch of Homeworld 3: pic.twitter.com/uKc5jPOcto — Homeworld (@HomeworldGame) June 10, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles