Hatsune Miku Jigsaw Puzzle Headed to Xbox One and PC on June 23

posted 1 hour ago

Crytpon Future Media announced Hatsune Miku Jigsaw Puzzle will launch for the Xbox One and PC via Microsoft Store on June 23 for $13.99.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch on March 23.

View a trailer of the Switch version below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A multiplayer jigsaw puzzle game. You can play on your own, or share controllers with your friend and play up to two players co-op.

39 illustrations are available. Choose your favorite illustration and play the jigsaw puzzle!

Key Features:

Choose from Three Different Sizes – Anyone from kids to adults can enjoy the puzzles. You can select the difficulty of all the puzzles by choosing from three sizes: Easy (63 pieces), Normal (130 pieces), and Hard (300 pieces).

– Anyone from kids to adults can enjoy the puzzles. You can select the difficulty of all the puzzles by choosing from three sizes: Easy (63 pieces), Normal (130 pieces), and Hard (300 pieces). Convenient Features – In addition to being able to pick any piece you want to play, you can also hold the pieces automatically with the L / R buttons. You can play jigsaw puzzle with easy operation.

– In addition to being able to pick any piece you want to play, you can also hold the pieces automatically with the L / R buttons. You can play jigsaw puzzle with easy operation. Piapro Public Collaboration Songs Included – 10 Piapro public collaboration songs made specially for Hatsune Miku Jigsaw Puzzle are included. Enjoy playing puzzles to great songs!

