Ghostbusters VR Headed to PlayStation VR2

Developer nDreams announced the cooperative adventure game, Ghostbusters VR, will launch for PlayStation VR2, as well as the previously announced Meta Quest 2.

You’ve all been asking," reads a tweet from the official Ghostbusters Twitter account. "We’re here to answer your call. The Ghostbusters VR is not only coming to the Meta Quest 2, it will also be coming to PlayStation VR2!

Here is an overview of the game:

Who they gonna call? You!

Strap on your proton pack and Meta Quest 2 and step into the world of Ghostbusters in immersive virtual reality. Run your Ghostbusters HQ in a new city, San Francisco, and solve a deep mystery across a new chapter in the Ghostbusters universe.

Track, blast, and trap ghosts in gripping encounters by wielding iconic equipment. Go it alone, or as a team with up to three friends in co-op, in an extensive and engrossing campaign. Continue the Ghostbusters’ legacy, protect the city from fiendish ghosts, and experience all the humor and frights from the beloved franchise.

