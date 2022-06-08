Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Might Release Soon - News

Capcom in March announced Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year.

Twitter account PlayStation Game Size has spotted that all three games for the PS5 have appeared on the PlayStation Networks. This suggests that the next-generation versions of the games are set to release soon.

Capcom is set to host its own showcase, Capcom Showcase 2022, on Monday, June 12 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm BST, which can be watched on YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok. The showcase will be around 35 minutes long and feature the latest news, details and updates on upcoming Capcom games.

It is possible Capcom will announce the release dates for the next-generation versions of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

Owners of the PS4 or Xbox One versions of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard will be able upgrade to the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S versions for free. An upgrade patch will also be available for PC for free.

All three games will get new features like ray-tracing, high frame rate, and 3D audio. The PS5 versions will feature DualSense support for haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

