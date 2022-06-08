The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition Headed to PS4 Later This Year - News

Developer Q-Games announced The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4 later this year. It will also have improvements exclusive to the PlayStation 5.

"Today marks an incredibly special day for our team here in Kyoto, as we reveal full details of our game’s revival," said Q-Games game director and founder Dylan Cuthbert. "The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition seemed an appropriate title for the years-long project we embarked on to resurrect The Tomorrow Children for our fans, who never gave up on the game even after it went offline.

"We’ve focused on improvements to help those new to the game get started, made changes based on feedback from veteran players and added in a series of new islands, items and ways to play. This wealth of changes allowed us to rebalance the game in new and exciting ways and I’m already looking forward to visiting player towns when we launch later this year!"

View the announcement trailer:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition takes place within an alternate future following a failed experiment to unite the minds of all humanity. The return of civilization now lies in the hands of Projection Clones; new life forms capable of venturing deep into the Void in search of preserved human survivors. Only through their determination and cooperation may humanity be restored.

Players are invited to explore over 40 enigmatic islands to mine resources, unearth treasure and begin rebuilding what was lost, all while collaborating with other Projection Clones online. The upcoming release of The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition also brings with it a series of new features that include multiple new islands to discover, an in-depth tutorial, never before seen items and new ways to play.

With community feedback in mind, Q-Games spent a lot of time reverting the game back to its intended design to provide a premium experience. This decision ensured that The Tomorrow Children will remain playable indefinitely and as part of the design changes, the game no longer relies on a central server and all microtransactions have been removed.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

