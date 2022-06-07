PlayStation's Bend Studio Teases New Open-World IP With Multiplayer - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment's Bend Studio has teased the next game it is currently developing, as well as unveiling a new logo.

The next game from the developer is based on a new IP that has multiplayer elements and builds on the open-world system that were seen in Days Gone.

"First off, we want to thank our players for all your support over the years," said Bend Studio community manager Kevin McAllister. "From the Syphon Filter series to Resistance: Retribution, Uncharted: Golden Abyss to Days Gone, your passion for our games continue to inspire us to create and bring new experiences to you. We carry each game we have developed as a badge of honor that reflects our past accomplishments and builds an even better future.

"The new Bend Studio logo is just the beginning of Bend Studio’s future. As part of the PlayStation Studios family, we promise to continue bringing you quality experiences that aim to leave an everlasting impact with you. Today, we are excited to share just a snippet of news on our current project.

"We are currently working on a new IP that includes multiplayer and builds upon the open-world systems of Days Gone, but brings you a whole new world that we are extremely excited to craft for you. We cannot wait to reveal it to you when the time is right."

