E3 Will Return in 2023, Says ESA - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

ESA president Stan Pierre-Louis has told The Washington Post E3 will return in 2023.

"We’re excited about coming back in 2023 with both a digital and an in-person even," said Pierre-Louis.

"As much as we love these digital events, and as much as they reach people and we want that global reach, we also know that there’s a really strong desire for people to convene — to be able to connect in person and see each other and talk about what makes games great."

E3 2020 and E3 2022 were cancelled, while E3 2021 was an online-only event that was not well received.

While there is no E3 this year, there are still multiple gaming showcases taking around the same time E3 would normally take place. You can check out the complete schedule here.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

