Frost Giant Studios to Announce New RTS at Summer Game Fest - News

posted 3 hours ago

Frost Giant Studios, a developer formed last year by Blizzard Entertainment veterans, announced via Twitter it will announce a new real-time strategy (RTS) game at the Summer Game Fest showcase this week.

The Summer Game Fest showcase is set to take place live this Thursday, June 9 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm BST on Twitch.

The showcase will be "around an hour and a half to two hours" and mainly focus on already announced games with a couple of new games announced and will have some surprises.

