Summer Game Fest is Primarily Focused on Already Announced Games, to be 90-120 Minutes Long

posted 9 hours ago

Geoff Keighley, host and creator of Summer Game Fest, in a Twitter Spaces audio session transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle has shared details on the upcoming event.

He said Summer Game Fest will be "around an hour and a half to two hours." However, since it is live and will have many guest appearances, the exact length of the show may vary.

Keighley said the showcase will mainly focus on already announced games with a couple of new games announced and will have some surprises.

"What I would say is that a lot of the games we’re going to show you are going to be [already] announced… games are going to show new content to you, like some of the ones I’ve mentioned," he said.

We’ve got a couple of new game announcements in the show and hopefully some surprises if everything holds. But it definitely is a show that’s primarily focused on stuff that is announced."

He added, "So we’re doing some good stuff for you, but definitely manage your expectations in terms of the megaton shocks that you’re expecting. This is not The Game Awards. We’ve got lots of good stuff to show you but buyer beware of some of the crazy rumors I’m seeing out there in terms of things people expect to get announced."

Keighley did revel there would be exclusive games for Xbox and Nintendo Switch at the showcase. However, he did say Microsoft would save its biggest games for its main Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, which is set to take place on Sunday, June 12 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST on YouTube, Twitch, Twitch ASL, Twitter.com, Facebook.com, and TikTok.

Summer Game Fest is set to take place on Thursday, June 9 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm BST on Twitch.

