Summer Game Fest is Primarily Focused on Already Announced Games, to be 90-120 Minutes Long
Geoff Keighley, host and creator of Summer Game Fest, in a Twitter Spaces audio session transcribed by VideoGamesChronicle has shared details on the upcoming event.
He said Summer Game Fest will be "around an hour and a half to two hours." However, since it is live and will have many guest appearances, the exact length of the show may vary.
Keighley said the showcase will mainly focus on already announced games with a couple of new games announced and will have some surprises.
"What I would say is that a lot of the games we’re going to show you are going to be [already] announced… games are going to show new content to you, like some of the ones I’ve mentioned," he said.
We’ve got a couple of new game announcements in the show and hopefully some surprises if everything holds. But it definitely is a show that’s primarily focused on stuff that is announced."
He added, "So we’re doing some good stuff for you, but definitely manage your expectations in terms of the megaton shocks that you’re expecting. This is not The Game Awards. We’ve got lots of good stuff to show you but buyer beware of some of the crazy rumors I’m seeing out there in terms of things people expect to get announced."
Keighley did revel there would be exclusive games for Xbox and Nintendo Switch at the showcase. However, he did say Microsoft would save its biggest games for its main Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, which is set to take place on Sunday, June 12 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST on YouTube, Twitch, Twitch ASL, Twitter.com, Facebook.com, and TikTok.
Summer Game Fest is set to take place on Thursday, June 9 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm BST on Twitch.
I'm not a sports fan so E3 was as close as I got to a Super Bowl or a World Cup. Even if this isn't as good or as packed with new announcements, I'll still watch it to keep some of that spirit alive.
Well, that takes a little wind out of the summer game fest's sail.
Don't get me wrong, I'm sure there are going to be a lot of great reveals of already announced titles that will get fans even more excited over those releases but the one thing game conferences like E3 did well (I know this is not E3, calm down everyone.) is blowing away gamers socks with things they didn't even know existed.
Hopefully the games they have on display will be ones that are on gamers most anticipated lists. Perhaps we may even see more footage of the titles we recently saw at Sony's state of play...
Resident Evil 4 remake
Horizon Zero Dawn
FF16
Or is Sony skipping this event altogether? I can't keep up with all the different individual gaming shows anymore. Yet another good reason for having 1 main event like E3... just saying.
-WE GET IT, U MISS E3... NINJA APPROVED-
Supposedly PlayStation is one of the studios that are going to be there too. I think the state of play had a Summer Games Fest logo in it but I’m not holding out for much more from them unless they are going a SOP to focus on first party other than VR2
Their SoP was their inclusion into the event. Could they have something at the main showing? Perhaps. I believe last year there was a trailer for Death Stranding DC, and the announcement of their partnership with Deviation Games.
So this confirms Nintendo will have a presence at SGF. I’d still like a direct but we’ll see
Well it doesn't guarantee that it will be first party exclusives, and I honestly doubt it since Nintendo was not in the list of developers participating.
I am guessing the Switch game(s) will be from a third-party developer.