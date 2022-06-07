Bloober Team Teases New Layers of Fear Game - News

/ 245 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Bloober Team appears to be teasing a new Layers of Fear game that is set to be announced "soon."

The developer released artwork (viewable below) to Gematsu with the caption: "Reach beneath the surface and uncover the source of your fears."

The subject line for the email reads "Bloober Team’s Unannounced Project" and the email says that "Bloober Team is unveiling one of their projects soon."

The Layers of Fear official Twitter account also tweeted the same artwork, which was retweeted by Bloober Team. This suggests the artwork is for a new Layers of Fear game.

Layers of Fear is a psychological horror video game series.

Reach beneath the surface and uncover the source of your fears#BlooberTeam pic.twitter.com/xTAxo8glC2 — Layers of Fear 2 (@LayersOfFear2) June 7, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles