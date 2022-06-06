Second Obsidian Entertainment Developer Teases Announcement for Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase - News

A second Obsidian Entertainment developer has teased the studio will announce a brand-new game at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, which is set to take place on Sunday, June 12 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST on YouTube, Twitch, Twitch ASL, Twitter.com, Facebook.com, and TikTok.

Obsidian Entertainment concept artist Hannah Kennedy via Twitter said, "Man...it's gunna be extremely cool when I can finally share what I've been working on for the last 2 years."

Josh Sawyer, the studio design director at Obsidian Entertainment, replied to the tweet with the 'prayer' emoji.

🙏🏼 — Josh Sawyer (@jesawyer) June 6, 2022

Sawyer last week teased he would announce his next game at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

