Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Gameplay to be Featured During Summer Game Fest

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Activision and developer Infinity Ward will release the worldwide reveal for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Wednesday, June 8 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST.

The official Twitter account for Summer Game Fest has announced a world premiere gameplay level for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will take place during the showcase that is set to start on Thursday, June 9 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm BST.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will launch on October 28, 2022. The platforms it will launch on have yet to be announced, however, it is likely to at least launch on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. There is also a chance it will launch on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

See the world premiere gameplay level from @CallofDuty #ModernWarfare2 during #SummerGameFest on June 9th at 11am PT/2pm ET/6pm GMT.



Streaming live at https://t.co/gO9QVWF4nN and also in @IMAX live in select cities, https://t.co/AwYFYvXqHQ pic.twitter.com/QQJQ4Ie2w2 — Summer Game Fest - Live June 9 (@summergamefest) June 3, 2022

