The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Jumps Its Way to the Top of the Australian Charts - News

posted 2 hours ago

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has not only re-entered the top 10, but also shot its way up to the top of the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 29, 2022.

Nintendo Switch Sports and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga are both down one spot to second and third place, respectively. Kirby And The Forgotten Land jumped up from ninth to fourth place.

Sniper Elite 5 debuted in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Nintendo Switch Sports LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Kirby And The Forgotten Land Sniper Elite 5 - NEW FIFA 22 NBA 2K22 Elden Ring Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

