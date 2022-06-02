Resident Evil 4 Remake Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 920 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Capcom during today's PlayStation State of Play announced a remake of Resident Evil 4 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will also have support for PlayStation VR2.

The remake of Resident Evil 4 will launch on March 24, 2023.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Resident Evil 4 is a remake of the original Resident Evil 4 released in 2005. Reawakened for 2023, Resident Evil 4 preserves the essence of the original while using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine to deliver modernized gameplay, a reimagined storyline, and vividly detailed graphics.

As a title that set the standard for the later Resident Evil franchise, the original Resident Evil 4 introduced the third-person-camera to the long-running series, which has shipped over 125 million units worldwide since the first title debuted in 1996. This new perspective brought players into the action and horrors encountered by protagonist Leon S. Kennedy during his daring rescue mission.

Resident Evil 4 joins Leon S. Kennedy six years after his hellish experiences in the biological disaster of Raccoon City. His unmatched resolve caused him to be recruited as an agent reporting directly to the president of the United States. With the experience of multiple missions on his back, Leon is dispatched to rescue the president’s recently kidnapped daughter. Leon tracks her to a secluded European village, however after making first contact he discovers a fervor beyond reason grips the local populace.

Now, this reimagined tale of survival in the face of overwhelming terror returns to deliver a visually stunning modern gaming experience that is true to the promise of the original release. Many team members from the production of 2019’s top-selling and critically acclaimed Resident Evil 2 also make their return to delve deeper into the essence of Resident Evil 4. Fans and newcomers alike can revel in both the new and familiar, as RE Engine heightens the original’s creative direction to tell a story that is darker and even more unsettling.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles