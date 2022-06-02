Amazon Games to Publish Online Action Adventure Game From Disruptive Games - News

Amazon Games announced it has signed a publishing deal with Disruptive Games for an unannounced online multiplayer action adventure game. The game is based on a new IP and will be released on multiple platforms.

"At Amazon Games, we’re focused on developing and publishing high-quality games that foster strong communities and keep people playing for years to come," said Amazon Games vice president Christoph Hartmann.

"We’re accomplishing this by creating our own IPs and selectively publishing external projects from stellar teams like Disruptive Games. The talented team at Disruptive Games is creating a fresh take on the multiplayer action adventure genre, with strong game design and rich world-building that we’re excited to help bring to players."

Disruptive Games CEO and founder Eric Ellis added, "Together with Amazon Games, we are looking forward to building an online experience that kindles creativity and fosters positive social interactions. The Amazon Games team has embraced our vision for this game and the community it can build.

"Their enthusiasm for the project and dedication to creating great games made publishing with them a natural choice for us. With their world-class publishing support, already demonstrated by the wildly successful launches of New World and Lost Ark, we’re well on our way to bringing this project to players."

Disruptive Games has previously worked on Godfall, Diablo II: Resurrected, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, and more.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

