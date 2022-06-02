New PlayStation Plus Library Revealed for Japan - News

The brand new PlayStation Plus, with its three tiers, has officially launched in Japan and Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the full list of games available on the service in said region.

The new PlayStation Plus is also available in Asia and will launch in the Americas on June 13, and in Europe on June 22. The new PlayStation Plus will be available in three tiers - Essential, Extra, and Premium. It combines PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a singe service.

Here is the complete list of games available on the new PlayStation Plus in Japan via Gematsu:

GAME CATALOG

Available with PlayStation Plus Deluxe / Extra.

PlayStation 5

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Balan Wonderworld

Control: Ultimate Edition

Cris Tales

Demon’s Souls

Foreclosed

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Ghostrunner

I Am Dead

MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame

Maneater

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Monster Truck Championship

NBA 2K22

Returnal

Tennis World Tour 2 Complete Edition

The Artful Escape

Tour de France 2021

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

Wreckfest

PlayStation 4

2Dark

ABZU

AO Tennis 2

AVICII Invector

Absolver

Ace of Seafood

Akiba’s Beat

Alienation

Aragami

Ashen

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Astebreed

Back to Bed

Bad North

Balan Wonderworld

Batman: Arkham Knight Special Edition

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Bee Simulator

Blasphemous

Bloodborne

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Brawlout

Caladrius Blaze

Call of Cthulhu

Celeste

Chicken Police: Paint it RED!

Child of Light

Children of Morta

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy!

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Cities: Skylines PlayStation 4 Edition

Clouds & Sheep 2

Concrete Genie

Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition

ConnecTank

Control: Ultimate Edition

Cris Tales

Croixleur Sigma

DCL: The Game

DOOM

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD

Dandara

Dark Rose Valkyrie

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders III

Days Gone

Dead Cells

Death Stranding

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Death end re;Quest

Death end re;Quest2

Deliver Us The Moon

Desperados III

Destruction AllStars

Detroit: Become Human

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories

Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance

Dragon Star Varnir

Dynasty Warrior 8 Empires

EVERSPACE

Eagle Flight

Earth’s Dawn

El Hijo: A Wild West Tale

Embr

Emily Wants to Play

Enter the Gungeon

Entwined

Fade to Silence

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Far Cry 3: Classic Edition

Far Cry 4

Fighting EX Layer

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Final Fatnasy VIII Remastered

FlatOut 4: Total Insanity

For Honor

Foreclosed

Friday the 13th: The Game

Frostpunk

GRIP: Combat Racing

Gabucchi

Gal Gunvolt

Gal Gunvolt Burst

Get Even

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Ghostrunner

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut

God of War (2018)

Golf PGA Tour 2K21

Golf with Your Friends

Gravity Rush 2

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX

Hollow Knight

Hotline Miami Collected Edition

How to Survive 2

How to Survive Storm Warning Edition

Howizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Human: Fall Flat

I Am Dead

inFAMOUS First Light

inFAMOUS Second Son

Infinite Minigolf

Jotun

Journey to the Savage Planet

Killzone: Shadow Fall

Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept

Kingdom New Lands

Kingdom Two Crowns

Knack

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Last Day of June

Last Stop

Left Alive

Legendary Fishing

Legends of Ethernal

Little Big Workshop

Little Nightmares

LittleBigPlanet 3

MX vs. ATV All Out

MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame

Mafia III: Complete Edition

Magicka 2

Mahjong

Maneater

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Matterfall

MediEvil

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Minit

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Monster Jame Setel Titans 2

Monster Truck Championship

Moonlighter

Moving Out

MudRunner

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

Mystery Chronicle: One Way Heroics

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

NBA 2K22

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

Neverending Nightmares

New Everybody’s Golf

Nidhogg

Nioh

Observation

Observer: System Redux

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty

Omega Quintet

Outer Wilds

Overcooked! 2

Overpass

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition

Pile Up! Box by Box

Portal Knights

Prey

Prison Architect

Project CARS 2

Project CARS 3

R-Type Final 2

RIDE 4

Rad Rodgers: Radical Edition

Rebel Galaxy

Red Dead Redemption 2

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure

Relicta

Resogun

Rez Infinite

Rock of Ages: Make & Break

Rollercoaster Dreams

Root Letter

Saints Row the Third: Remastered

Screencheat

Seasons After Fall

Shadow Warrior 3

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus

Shenmue III

Sine Mora EX

Skydrift Infinity

Sniper Elite 4

Soulcalibur VI

Space Crew

Space Junkies

Spitlings

Star Ocean: First Departure R

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Steep

Sundered: Eldrich Edition

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Tearaway

Tennis World Tour 2

Terraria

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Artful Escape

The Caligula Effect: Overdose

The Crew

The Crew 2

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

The Division

The Fisherman: Fishing Planet

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The Last Guardian

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Azure

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Zero

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails

The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories

The Messenger

The Surge

The Surge 2

The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition

The Wonderful 101: Remastered

Through the Darkest of TImes

Tokyo Xanadu eX+

TorqueL

Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet

Touhou Sky Arena: Matsuri Climax

Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity

Tour de France 2021

TowerFall Ascension

Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials Rising

Trials of the Blood DRagon

Tricky Towers

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Until Dawn

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Watch Dogs

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

Werewolves Within

Wild Guns Reloaded

Windbound

Wolfenstein: The New Order

World of Final Fantasy

Wreckfest

XCOM 2

Y School Heroes: Bustlin’ School Life

Yo-kai Watch 4++

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles

Ys IX: Monstrum NOX

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

Ys: Memories of Celceta

ZOMBI

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

GAME TRIALS

Available with PlayStation Plus Deluxe.

PlayStation 5

Cyberpunk 2077

ELEX 2

Farming Simulator 22

Horizon Forbidden West

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters

MotoGP 22

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

WWE 2K22

PlayStation 4

Biomutant

Cadavers for Breakfast

Cyberpunk 2077

ELEX 2

Farming Simulator 22

Horizon Forbidden West

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters

LEGO City Undercover

MotoGP 22

The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

WWE 2K22

CLASSICS CATALOG

Available with PlayStation Plus Deluxe.

PlayStation 1 Emulated (native PS5 and PS4)

Ape Escape

Disney Pixar Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue

Everybody’s Golf

I.Q: Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Mr. Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Syphon Filter

Tekken 2

Wild Arms

Worms Armageddon

Worms World Party

PlayStation 2 Emulated (native PS4)

Jak & Daxter: The Precursor’s Legacy

Jack II

Jak 3

Jak X: Combat Racing

PSP Emulated (native PS5 and PS4)

echochrome

PlayStation 3 Streaming

.detuned

AFRIKA

Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault

Aquanaut’s Holiday: Hidden Memories

Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star

Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk

Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky

Atelier Meruru: The Apprentice of Arland

Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland

Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea

Atelier Totori: The Adventurer of Arland

Battle of Tiles EX

BEYOND: Two Souls

Battle Fantasia

Battle Princess of Arcadias

Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War

BloodRayne: Betrayal

Brink

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Chaos;Head Love Chu Chu!

Chaos;Head Noah

Class of Heroes 2G

Class of Heroes 3

Daisenryaku Dai Toua Kouboushi Dai-ni-ji Sekai Taisen Boppatsu! – Suujikugun Tai Rengougun Zensekaisen

Daisenryaku Dai Toua Kouboushi 3 Dai-ni-ji Sekai Taisen Boppatsu! – Suujikugun Tai Rengougun Zensekaisen

Daisenryaku Exceed II

Daisenryaku Perfect

Dark Mist

Dead or Alive 5: Last Round

Deception IV: Blood Ties

Demon’s Souls

Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice

Disgaea 4: A Promise Unforgotten

Disgaea D2

Dream Club Complete Edipyon!

Dream Club Gogo.

Dream Club ZERO Special Ediipyon!

Dynasty Warriors

Dynasty Warriors 6

Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires

Dynasty Warriors 8

Dynasty Warriors: Strikeforce

Earth Defense Force 2025

Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon

Eat Them!

Echochrome

Elefunk

Fairy Fencer F

Gatling Gears

Gendai Daisenryaku 2016 Chitsujo no Houkai: Haken Kokka Shittsui

Genji: Days of the Blade

Ginsei Igo 2: Next Generation

Gladiator VS

Go! Sports Ski

God of War HD

God of War II HD

God of War III Remastered

Heavy Rain

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational

Hunted:The Demon’s Forge

Hyperdimension Neptunia Victory

ICO Remastered

If You Thought It Was Harem Paradise, It Was Yandere Hell

Last Rebellion

Legasista

Linger in Shadows

LocoRoco Cocoreccho!

Lost Planet 2

Lost Planet 3

MALICIOUS

Machinarium

Magical Beat

Mahjong Dream Club

Mahjong Haou Dankyuu Battle 3

Mahjong Taikai IV

Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond

Memories Off 6 Complete

Memories Off: Yubikiri no Kioku

Minnya no Putter Golf

Moe Moe Daisenryaku Gendai Baan++

MotorStorm RC Complete Edition

Motto! SoniComi

Mugen Souls

Mugen Souls Z

Natsuiro High School: Seishun Hakusho

Nbounaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence

Ninja Gaiden Sigma

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Tendou

Phantom Breaker: Extra

PixelJunk Eden

PixelJunk Monsters

PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap

Piyotama

Prismatic Solid

Puppeteer

Puzzle Quest Galactrix

Puzzle Quest: Challenge of the Warlords

Quantum Theory

R-Type Dimensions

RIDE

Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic

Ragnarok Odyssey Ace

Raiden IV: OverKill

rain

Rainbow Moon

Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in Time

Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty

Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus

Resident Evil

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 5 Alternative Edition

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil Code: Veronica

Resident Evil Revelations Unveiled Edition

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles

Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles

Resistance 3

Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny

SIMPLE 500 Series Vol. 1 THE Mahjong: Tsuushin Taikyoku Kinoudzuke

SIMPLE 500 Series Vol. 2 THE Misshitsu kara no Dasshutsu

SIMPLE 500 Series Vol. 3 THE Misshitsu kara no Dasshutsu – Tsukiyo no Manshion Hen

SIMPLE Series G4U Vol. 1 THE Mahjong

Saikyo Shogi Gekisashi 13

Samurai Warriors 2 Empires HD Version

Samurai Warriors 2 with Xtreme Legends & Empires HD Version

Samurai Warriors 2 with Xtreme Legends HD Version

Samurai Warriors 3 Empires

Samurai Warriors 3 Z

Samurai Warriors 4

Sangoku Hime 2: Kouki Houkou – Mezameshi Taiga

Sangoku Hime: Senkou mo Taika – Akatsuki no Haryuu

Sekai Saikyou Ginsei Igo: Hybrid Monte Carlo

Sekai Saikyou Ginsei Shogi: Fuuun Ryuuko Raiden

Sengoku Hime 3: Tenka o Kirisaku Hikari to Kage

Sengoku Hime 4: Souhai Hyakkei, Hana Mamoru Chikai

Sengoku Hime 5: Senka Tatsu Haou no Keifu

Shiki-Tei

Shin Toudai Shogi

Shutsugeki! Otometachi no Senjou 2 – Yuukoku o Kakeru Oujo no Tsubari

Siren: Blood Curse

Snakeball

Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype

Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer

Spelunker Collection

Spelunker HD

Steins;Gate

Steins;Gate 0

Steins;Gate: Linear Bounded Phenogram

Super Stardust HD

TORO! Let’s Party

Tacchi, Shiyo! Love Application

Taiheiyou no Arashi: Senkan Yamato, Akatsuki ni Shuttsugeki!

Tears to Tiara II: Heir of the Overlord

Tencho no Igo

The Awakened Fate Ultimatum

The Darkness II

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Guided Fate Paradox

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky FC HD Edition

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC HD Edition

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd HD Edition

The Witch and the Hundred Knight

ToHeart2 DX PLUS

Tokyo Jungle

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters

Toy Home

Trash Panic

Trinity: Souls of Zill O’ll

Under Defeat: Deluxe Edition

Warriors Orochi Z

Warriors: Legends of Troy

Way of the Samurai 3 Plus

Way of the Samurai 4 Plus

When Vikings Attack!

White Album 2: Shiawase no Mukougawa

White Album: Tsudurareru Fuyu no Omoide

White Knight Chronicles

Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls

Wizardry: Torawareshi Bourei no Machi

XBlaze Code: Embryo

XBlaze Lost: Memories

Z/X Zillions of Enemy X: Zekkai no Crusade

PlayStation 4

Asdivine Hearts

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City

BioShock Remastered

BioShock 2 Remastered

BioShock Infinite Complete Edition

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Crysis Remastered

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Gravity Rush Remastered

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

LocoRoco Remastered

LocoRoco 2 Remastered

Lumines Remastered

Mafia: Complete Edition

Mafia II: Complete Edition

Metal Slug 3

Metal Slug XX

Outcast: Second Contact

Patapon Remastered

Patapon 2 Remastered

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered

Strider

The Last Blade 2

The Last of Us: Remastered

The Last of Us: Left Behind

Umbrella Corps

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Warriors Orochi 4

WipEout Omega Collection

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

