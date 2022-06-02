Charon's Staircase Headed to All Major Platforms in October - News

posted 7 hours ago

Publisher SOEDESCO and developer Indigo Studios announced the horror mystery game, Charon’s Staircase, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in October.

View the teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In the 1970s, a totalitarian regime known as The Ministry ruled with an iron fist. They committed numerous inhumane and sinister acts during their reign, but those days are over, as they now aspire to join the European Union.

You play as an agent codenamed “Desmond,” sent by The Ministry who is tasked with retrieving and destroying classified documents from the Oack Grove estate, that reveal the horrifying activities that happened in the past. Your journey, however, leads you to an unpleasant and gruesome discovery—Project Alpha.

Key Features:

Uncover the secrets about Project Alpha and discover what The Ministry has been hiding for years.

Survive a hellish nightmare and escape the horrors of Oack Grove.

Solve the mysteries and puzzles that you encounter during your mission.

Explore a dark and stunning atmosphere inspired by the 70s Central European era.

