Endling: Extinction is Forever Arrives July 19 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher HandyGames and developer Herobeat Studios announced the side-scrolling survival adventure game, Endling: Extinction is Forever, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on July 19 for $29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Will a mother fox manage to keep its little cubs alive?

Experience a world ravaged by mankind through the eyes of the last fox on Earth in this eco-conscious adventure.

Discover the destructive force of the human race, as it corrupts, pollutes, and exploits the most precious and valuable resources of the natural environment day by day.

Explore various 3D side-scrolling areas and defend your tiny furballs, feed them, watch them grow up, notice their unique personalities and fears, and most importantly, help them to survive.

Use the cover of night to stealthily guide your litter towards a safer place. Spend the day resting in an improvised shelter and plan your next move carefully since it could be the last for you and your cubs.

Key Features:

Explore devastated environments based on real current issues.

Hunt other animals to feed your cubs and avoid becoming prey.

Put your survival instinct to the test and get involved in emotionally taxing decisions.

Find new lairs to be safe from natural and unnatural threats

Care for your cubs, feed them and teach them new skills to make them less vulnerable.

Survive!

