Rumor: Rockstar Getting Ready for Announcement

Rockstar Mag's Chris Klippel has teased via Twitter Rockstar Games is getting ready for an announcement. He doesn't know what the game will be, however, he did say it would be "a new project."

Rockstar Games in February of this year did announce the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is in development.

"With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series," said Rockstar Games at the time. "With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway.

"We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details. On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you!"

It was rumored last year that Bully 2 is in development and was nearly shown during The Game Awards 2021.

Bully is an action-adventure game developed by Rockstar Vancouver. It released for the PS2 in October 2006, for the Wii and Xbox 360 in March 2008, PC in October 2008, and Android and iOS in December 2016.

Visiblement, une annonce se prépare. Je ne sais pas encore quand, ni ce que cela va concerner, mais ce serait « un nouveau projet ». Cela peut arriver relativement vite. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Gr0Sgxzdua — Chris’ Klippel (@Chris_Klippel) May 31, 2022

