Bully 2 Rumored to be in Development Again - News

/ 239 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Bully 2 is apparently back in development and there originally were plans for it to be announced at The Game Awards 2021 last week.

Industry insider Tom Henderson via Twitter said he was made aware of people who saw a "playable version" of Bully 2 just a couple of weeks before The Game Awards 2021. He did admit information on the game is "blurry."

"Bully 2 was expected as a potential surprise reveal at The Game Awards last week after some people have been shown some material alluding to a reveal soon," Henderson. "Information is a bit blurry at the moment, and I have to be quite vague here, but if I hear more I will report on it.

"Some people saw a 'Playable version' just a couple of weeks prior to TGA (not the canned version). Like I said - Information is blurry atm. But I thought it was worth reporting on as there's something definitely "going on" to do with the series."

Bully is an action-adventure game developed by Rockstar Vancouver. It released for the PS2 in October 2006, for the Wii and Xbox 360 in March 2008, PC in October 2008, and Android and iOS in December 2016.

Some people saw a "Playable version" just a couple of weeks prior to TGA (not the canned version).



Like I said - Information is blurry atm. But I thought it was worth reporting on as there's something definitely "going on" to do with the series. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 13, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles