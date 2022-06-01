Scorn on Track for October Release - News

/ 120 Views

by, posted 45 minutes ago

Ebb Software in a development update post on Steam stated the atmospheric first-person horror adventure game, Scorn, is still on track to launch in October of this year.

"Over the last month, our 3D team has finalised creating all of the remaining static meshes, so production is progressing well," said game director Ljubomir Peklar.

"They aim to have everything completed in June. Animation and VFX are currently our biggest focus, and the teams are busy ironing out bugs and finalising everything. We're full steam ahead for our release in October and excited to be able to show off more of the game soon."

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Scorn is set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestry. It is designed around the idea of "being thrown into the world". Isolated and lost inside this dream-like world, you will explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear fashion. Every location contains its own theme, puzzles and characters that are integral in creating a cohesive world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles