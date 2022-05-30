The Pokemon Company Had a Record Financial Year - News

Japanese government's official gazette via Gamebiz.jp has posted the financial earnings for The Pokemon Company, despite the company being private.

Revenue for The Pokemon Company increased 70.4 percent to 204 billion yen ($1.6 billion) for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2022. Operating profit jumped 115 percent to 59 billion yen ($460 million) and net profit increased 123 percent to 41 billion yen ($320 million).

Kantan Games CEO and analyst Dr. Serkan Toto reports the latest year marks "another record financial year."

The Pokemon Company in the last fiscal year released New Pokémon Snap in April 2021, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl in November 2021, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus in January 2022.

New Pokémon Snap has sold 2.4 million units as of March 31, 2022, while Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl has sold 14.65 million units, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus has sold 12.64 million units. The Pokémon franchise has sold 409.75 million units worldwide.

